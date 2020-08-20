A man charged in an Aug. 9 shots-fired incident also is being questioned in relation to a shooting that killed 2-year-old Raelynn Craig later that same day, according to federal authorities.
Te’Avion Waunya Hawkins, 20, of Platte City, Missouri, is charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury or death. Prosecutors are alleging that Hawkins knowingly fired a weapon at a silver Dodge Caliber at around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the area of the 3000 Lafayette Street.
Police obtained a video recorded in the area at the time that is said to show a man exiting a parked white vehicle. He then runs after a silver Dodge Caliber and begins shooting at the moving vehicle. A witness identified the shooter as Hawkins, according to a probable cause statement.
Hawkins was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday at a relative's home in Overland, Missouri. The marshal's office said in a press release that Hawkins also is being questioned in a shooting that happened later the same day which resulted in the death of a child.
The shooting Hawkins is currently charged with occurred less than three hours before a fatal drive-by shooting near 20th and Messanie streets where 2-year-old Raelynn Craig was killed.
News-Press NOW video taken at the scene of the 2-year-old’s shooting shows a silver Dodge Caliber with a broken window. The press release from the U.S. Marshal's Office said this was the same vehicle referenced in the court documents outlining the charges in the Lafayette Street shooting.
According to the marshal's office, two adults in the vehicle with Raelynn also were struck in the shooting at 20th and Messanie.
The charge filed is a class B felony for shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at a person or vehicle or building resulting in death or injury. Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson said that while this is what the charge says, there were no injuries reported from the incident on Lafayette Street described in court documents.
When authorities arrested Hawkins, he was found suffering from a previous gunshot wound, according to the release. Hawkins previously was convicted for felony burglary in Buchanan County in August 2016.
No bond has been set for Hawkins.