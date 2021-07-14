Law enforcement arrested a St. Joseph man Wednesday after a pursuit that included a hit-and-run and ended with him trying to hide in a yard on the city's South Side.
The pursuit started when the man evaded law enforcement around 3 p.m. on Pear Street, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Cut Shawn Collie said.
The Dodge pickup the man was in crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene.
The strike force stopped the female driver around Illinois and Gordon avenues.
The man was wanted on a warrant for domestic violence, Collie said.
