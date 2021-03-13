Local programs facing vandalism, costing them and taxpayers money

Incidents of vandalism around Downtown St. Joseph in the past month have left those picking up the pieces wondering why.
The incidents impacted city property as well as that of individuals and businesses. As frustrating as these incidents may be, vandalism to city property is not rare. But Chuck Kempf, director of parks, recreation and civic facilities, said the typical vandalism of graffiti is different that what they have seen so far in 2021.
“We’ve had a a significant amount of vandalism in the park system, with the window being broken at the Missouri Theater,” Kempf said. “With the huge amount of vandalism and graffiti we’ve had at Krug Park, the statue, there have been others I guess I hate to even label it as this, they’re more regular vandalism that we kind of deal with all the time. And that can happen anywhere.”
A statue of a horse called “Peaceful Ruler” outside the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau at 911 Frederick Ave. was damaged a week ago when two people attempted to remove it.
Kempf said they may deal with vandalism on a regular basis, but the statue damage was different. It required hours of labor, resources and extra hands to fix.
“It took some extra people, of course. Any time you’re doing that ... whatever work those people were supposed to be doing isn’t getting done,” he said. “So I think people don’t realize the impact. A few hours later, or the next day or two, somebody is complaining that that stuff didn’t get done that they thought should have been done. And the reason it didn’t is because our guys were doing something that was not expected.”
Teresa Fankhauser, the executive director for Allied Arts Council, which organizes local displays of art that include the horse statue, said vandalism like this has happened only rarely in the last five years.
“It doesn’t happen often, but it’s always very disheartening when it does,” she said. “We work really hard to bring in quality sculptures each year for the public to enjoy.”
This feeling of hard work being taken away is one thing Lori McAlister, the director of the Saint Joseph Symphony, can relate to. Just a day after the horse statue was damaged, a pot from a nearby shop was thrown through the front window of the symphony’s storefront and a stuffed bee was taken from the display on the inside the window. She said people don’t understand the repercussions of what may seem like a simple joke.
“Whenever something like this happens, you of course feel violated, you feel sad, you feel angry. All of the above all at once. It’s just so pointless. And so thoughtless,” McAlister said. “The more I think about it, it seems like it’s probably a dare, you know, somebody just smashed the window and grabbed the plush bee like it was a carnival game or something.”
In both the statue and symphony window incidents, no one has been caught. At the Saint Joseph Symphony, the only tip officials have to go off is a stuffed bee that was stolen and should be in someone’s possession. The Allied Arts Council knows there were two sets of footprints leaving the horse statue incident.
Around the same time of these incidents, police arrested a person for breaking the windows of multiple businesses near Frederick Ave. The St. Joseph Police Department has investigated, and officers said they do not believe incidents are connected.
Kempf said he mostly sees frustration from those fixing damages and those impacted by the vandalism.
“It’s it’s kind of a no-win situation with vandalism, you don’t really understand it. Most normal people don’t understand it,” Kempf said. “There’s really no benefit to the perpetrator. And so it’s just all it is, is just damage and causes other people frustration and money and work.”
And while the programs had to spend time and resources fixing their property, both McAlister and Fankhauser said it will not slow them down.
“We’re excited about the concerts that we’ve got coming up in April and in May. And certainly, this damage, as frustrating and unfortunate as it is, is not going to slow that progress,” McAlister said.
Fankhauser agreed.
“People really do value the arts and what we do here ... so that even though it was a bad incident, it lifts your spirit to know that people do care about what happens,” she said. “We’re making plans for the next year’s sculptures and we will be once again give the city a new sculpture to help increase our public art in St. Joseph. So we’re excited about that.”
