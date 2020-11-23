The Little Free Pantry at 24th and Edmond streets is no longer standing due to vandalism.
Vanessa Steinman started the free food pantry in her yard four years ago. At that time, she and her kids wanted to do something for others and needed the distraction.
“We started it at a time when our family was going through a rough time and I needed something to focus on other people and not myself,” she said.
But Steinman decided to call it quits when she came out to see her food pantry destroyed late last week. She said it hurt because to her this was help for other people.
“I started the pantry four years ago and I know that it has helped thousands of people, not just those that receive but also those that give,” Steinman said.
She has no idea who destroyed the pantry, and due to other vandalism she has experienced, has no way to find out.
“A couple weeks ago some kids decided to pull the Ring camera off of my house, and when they pulled it off they pulled all the wires out so I’m not able to put the camera back up and be hardwired,” she said.
Neither of these incidents were the first time Steinman experienced such harm to her property since installing the food pantry. But now she’s ready for it to be the last.
“I’ve actually experienced a lot of damage in the last four years. I’ve had kids throw potatoes at my window, I’ve had people just open up packages of food and dump them, trash left at the pantry, cans of vegetables thrown at my neighbors’ cars,” she said.