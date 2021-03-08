Buchanan County had nearly 20% more prowler calls in 2020 than the previous year.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported 98 such cases in 2020. Those statistics can be indicative of more serious crimes, Sheriff Bill Puett said.
“Prowler calls can be for a variety of things,” he said. “Sometimes they’re unfounded where somebody just didn’t know. And other times, the more criminalized prowler calls are for things like someone trying to break into something or steal something, or even an issue where someone might be looking to victimize someone in the house.”
Using social media can be helpful after an incident occurs. Despite that, it should never be the first step someone takes, Puett said.
“The priority should be to call law enforcement and get them on the way,” he said. “Then all the supplemental work, meaning putting on social media, contacting friends and neighbors and everything else, absolutely is tremendously helpful. But for someone to do that first and then call law enforcement second, that allows the suspects to have a lot more time to get out of the area.”
The number of calls decreased during part of last year when more people were staying home. The calls then increased when people started leaving their houses again, Puett said.
“People that are out looking to commit crimes are prowling and sneaking around because they don’t want to be caught,” he said. “And when somebody is there ... the likelihood that they’ll be identified or caught increases dramatically. That’s why we also talk about using cameras and other types of technology, (so) if people are not going to be home that they do have the ability to record and capture information.”
People should never confront a prowler because there’s no way to know whether the person is armed, Puett said.
“Remember, we don’t know what they’re prowling for,” he said. “Could they be armed? Could they be a threat to the person who lives there? Possibly, so we don’t want the people to go out and confront them.”
Gathering information is helpful to officers if people can observe details like a physical description or vehicle type from inside their house.