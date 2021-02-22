The identity of a man shot by a Livingston County deputy has been released in an ongoing investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Timothy D. Frandson, 34, of Marceline, Missouri, was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy while inside a patrol car.
The Livingston County deputy initially responded to a one-vehicle accident on Feb. 19 on Highway 36 just east of Chillicothe. Frandson reportedly approached the deputy and handed over a bag and was muttering to himself, concerning the deputy about potential mental health problems.
Livingston County Sheriff's officials said the the deputy became comfortable enough in trying to help the man that both were later seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle and talking. That's when Frandson allegedly grabbed the deputy’s microphone and began striking him with it.
During the incident, the deputy fired at least one round at Frandson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputy was released from an area hospital with moderate injuries that same evening, according to a social media post by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H.
The patrol's division of drug and crime control is continuing to investigate the incident.