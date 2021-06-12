Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has so far declined to pardon Kevin Strickland, a man prosecutors say is innocent of murder and has wrongly served 41 years in prison.

Strickland is being held at the Western Correctional Center in Cameron. In a highly unusual move, the Jackson County prosecuting attorney has publicly stated that Strickland is innocent.

“There’s no question that Mr. Strickland’s innocent,” Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said in a news conference last month. “And we think that anyone who has the power to exonerate him and bring him home should be using that.”

Parson issued 36 pardons on Memorial Day, but not one for Strickland.

As the state’s chief executive, Parson could still pardon Strickland at any time. At a press event, Parson said the decision to free Strickland “probably” needs to be decided in a court of law.

”And I think it’s a matter of everybody doing their job to find out the facts of this case it needs to be decided, probably in a court of law,” Parson said. “What I’m telling you is there’s 3,300 people in there that feel like they would like to have their case heard too.”

A new law also is set to hit the books later this year, if Parson signs it, that would allow prosecutors to petition a court for a prisoner’s release if the prosecutor believes the person is now innocent.

Under current law, prosecutors cannot ask a court to release someone, though prosecutors have supported Strickland’s legal moves in court brought by the Midwest Innocence Project. Prosecutors, Strickland’s private lawyers and other elected officials believe he is innocent.

The Missouri Supreme Court recently declined to hear Strickland’s habeas corpus petition, a legal maneuver where prisoners can challenge their detention, though the petition was recently re-filed in the district court in Cameron.

Strickland has picked up an ally in state Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, a lawmaker from the state’s bootheel. McDaniel organized a letter urging Parson to pardon Strickland.

Both Parson and McDaniel are conservative politicians who normally closely align.

”I was literally like all these circumstances and the local area prosecutors want him released,” McDaniel told News-Press NOW. “When I was a deputy I’d rather let 10 guilty people go than convict just one innocent person for a crime. I always tried my best to be fair to everyone no matter the situation.”

Strickland’s conviction for murder was predicated on an eyewitness who later recanted. In plea deals, two others convicted in the murder swear Strickland was not involved. The murder occurred in Kansas City in 1978.

”We have become a nation that you now have to prove your innocence instead of the state or federal government proving your guilt,” McDaniel said. “That’s a huge problem and there is enough blame to go around and I’m not pointing fingers at anyone.”