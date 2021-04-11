An online fundraiser for the funeral costs of Amy Morse and her three kids Rosalie, Braxtin and Anastasia has raised $35,925, as of 8 p.m. Sunday night. 22-year-old Morse and her 3 kids were killed in a car crash Friday evening.
The sister and aunt of the victims, Cynthia Davis is holding the fundraiser on Facebook for the fatal car accident that took the four lives last Friday night.
However there have been some scammers that have tried to take advantage of the situation by making a spoof account and asking for individuals to donate gift cards.
Davis has asked for the community to be careful to not donate money to these fake accounts with her profile picture. The real fundraiser has had more than 869 donations. facebook.com/donate/3047874325443557/3428935097208107/
