060421_SHOTS_NP_PICTURE

St. Joseph Police Officers stand guard outside a residence Friday evening in the 1900 block of Mitchell Avenue. They detained four teenage boys after a shots fired incident nearby, but only one teen was arrested.

 Alexander Simone | News-Press NOW

Multiple teenage boys were detained by the St. Joseph Police Department after a shots fired incident around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The incident occurred between the 900 blocks of South Eighteenth and South Nineteenth streets. The boys were detained at a residence in the 1900 block of Mitchell Avenue.

Three originally were placed in handcuffs.

A fourth boy fled the house as police began to disperse the scene. He was caught one block away.

Only one of the teens was taken into custody, St. Joseph Police said.

The arrest was possible thanks to multiple resident testimonies, police said.

