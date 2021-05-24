Garland Nelson could’ve been in custody before an alleged double murder, documents show, after he was charged with illegally transporting cattle while on probation.
Documents obtained by News-Press NOW show a Kansas man made several complaints to law enforcement, but Nelson was only charged with relatively minor crimes and his probation was apparently not revoked — leaving him free to meet with two brothers he allegedly killed.
David Foster, a Kansas farmer, reported Nelson to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture after Nelson allegedly dumped cattle on Foster’s property. Nelson was charged with several misdemeanors for endangering the food supply, essentially for illegally moving the cattle across state lines.
Nelson was charged in Kansas on May 1, 2019, according to online court records. He is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Nick and Justin Diemel, two Wisconsin brothers, in July of that year at his Braymer, Missouri farm.
Federal court records show Nelson was on supervised release during the Kansas incident and the incident at his farm.
“The calves had been dumped in Mr. Foster’s pasture the previous week and are believed to be calves that were being grown on contract by an individual in Missouri for Mr. Foster,” A USDA inspector wrote in a report, referring to Nelson. “Calves appear to be underweight and size for 5-6-month-old calves. Multiple emaciated and thin calves were noted as well. Most calves had ringworm.”
Foster told News-Press NOW that Nelson had talked him into multiple business arrangements, including to raise cattle. When Foster didn’t receive payment, he planned to travel to Nelson’s farm with his banker to count how many of their shared herd remained alive.
Before the banker and Foster could travel to Missouri, Nelson apparently dumped the cattle on Foster’s property, though the majority of the calves had been killed, leaving only 35 of the 131 in the herd remaining.
“All of a sudden there’s just pitiful looking calves that had just shown up in one of our pastures,” Foster said. “What Joey was doing was inhumane. He was starving them. It was the worst cattle I had ever seen.”
News-Press NOW also obtained the first page of a police report which shows the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department also responded to Foster’s farm.
The Bourbon County prosecuting attorney didn’t return a request for comment about the decision to file misdemeanor charges against Nelson. More serious charges could have landed Nelson in jail, potentially preventing the death of the Diemels.
Foster said he also made a complaint to Nelson’s probation officer, hoping to have his supervised release revoked. News-Press NOW contacted that officer, who said he couldn’t confirm he is Nelson’s probation officer and also said he couldn’t release specific details about the case.
In hindsight, Foster realizes Nelson could’ve confronted him over their cattle deal that went wrong, almost a carbon copy of the circumstances prosecutors allege Nelson killed the Diemels over.
“The biggest reason I wanted to help was because it could’ve been me,” Foster said. “I had four kids. I believe Nick (Diemel) had four kids, I can relate to that.”
Nelson has entered a not guilty plea to all charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in his state murder case, which will be tried in June of 2022. Nelson also faces a federal charge for mail fraud, in which prosecutors said Nelson sent a damaged check to the Diemels to buy himself more time to pay for cattle he was supposed to sell.
After that check bounced, the Diemels traveled from Wisconsin to Nelson’s farm to collect the money, where both federal and state prosecutors allege Nelson killed the brothers.
