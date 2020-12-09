A former Trenton, Missouri, police officer who messaged a minor via Snapchat has been charged with statutory rape.
Mike Wilson, 25, was charged on Wednesday, according to online court records.
KTTN Radio is reporting Wilson has been fired from the Trenton Police Department.
Rex Ross, the Trenton Police chief, told News-Press NOW on Tuesday that Wilson was under internal investigation for messages he sent to a minor.
Ross told KTTN that the investigation into that matter will be turned over to an outside agency.
It wasn't immediately clear Wednesday if the minor from the social media messages was the same minor involved in the statutory rape charge.
This is a developing story.