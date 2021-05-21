Garland Joseph Nelson has an extensive history of writing bad checks, and prosecutors say his last one lead to an alleged double homicide.
News-Press NOW reviewed court documents that show Nelson owed money to multiple individuals after writing checks he couldn’t cover.
“He was turned in several times and nobody did anything about it,” Pam Diemel, the mother of two Wisconsin brothers allegedly killed by Nelson, said. “It could have been prevented.”
Online court records show Nelson pled guilty to two different counts of passing a bad check in 2015.
A bankruptcy filing shows Nelson wrote a $1,111 bad check to a Hamilton, Missouri woman in 2014.
He wrote bad checks to a nearby veterinary service for $266.20, and one for almost $300 to a sandwich shop.
While those checks were for relatively small amounts, officials allege Nelson owed the Diemels a significant sum of money.
Prosecutors allege in court documents that Nelson killed Nick and Justin Diemel, the two brothers from Wisconsin, after the pair arrived at his farm to collect over $200,000.
A recent federal indictment returned by a grand jury indicates Nelson sent a severely damaged check by FedEx to the Diemels in June of 2019.
Prosecutors said an envelope that contained the check wasn’t damaged, and they allege Nelson purposely damaged the check — made out for some $215,936.
Prosecutors allege Nelson only had 21 cents in his bank account and the check was intentionally voided to buy Nelson more time.
The next month, Nick and Justin flew from Wisconsin to Missouri where they rented a truck and drove to Nelson’s farm in Braymer, Missouri.
State and federal prosecutors say the brothers didn’t survive that encounter. Nelson is charged with two counts of first degree murder, for which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Nelson has entered a not guilty plea, and has denied any wrongdoing through his lawyer.
Until this week, Nelson had only faced charges in state court. On Tuesday, federal prosecutors announced their indictment for one count of mail fraud, though they incorporate many of the same allegations as the state case.
Kate Mahoney, chief of the fraud and corruption unit for the United States Attorneys Office Western District of Missouri, told News-Press NOW that the feds wouldn’t have access to Nelson until his state case ends.
Nelson is scheduled for a capital murder trial in June of 2022.
