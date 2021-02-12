Decrease in vehicle thefts 'good news for everybody'

Vehicle thefts are more common during winter months, but the number of cars stolen this January decreased more than 30% from January 2020.
The fact that there haven’t been more incidents is good sign, St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson said. There were 35 stolen vehicle cases this January, down from 51 in January 2020.
“We’re actually continuing to see that, which is good news for everybody,” Wilson said.
It’s part of a long-term trend in the city that extended across 2020 and into this year. Car thefts dropped 14% last year as a whole, Wilson said.
“What are the contributing factors?” he said. “I think it goes with, along with the fact that we have officers and detectives that are doing a lot of good work, a lot of incentives to go out there and target the individuals that we know are involved in committing this type of crime.”
Police have been making consistent efforts to increase public awareness, Wilson said. He sees that as a major reason why the number of stolen vehicles is on a downward trend.
“Our community has taken to heart what we’ve tried to put out there, as far as the ‘Don’t make it easy' campaign," he said. "Not leaving their keys in their vehicles, not starting their vehicles or leaving their vehicles running when they run into a store.”
One of the most common opportunities for car thefts is when the owner leaves keys in an unlocked vehicle, Wilson said.
"Sometimes it’s just an error,” he said. “They forget, you know, but sometimes it’s just a matter of habit.”
With improved education comes better communication. Wilson has noticed people are more likely to contact police about a theft in recent years.
Police in the past could look at trends to see what kinds of vehicles were being stolen. The process is less simple now because the thefts have become a crime of convenience, Wilson said.
“A lot of times these individuals are involved in other types of crimes,” he said. “The stolen vehicle is a method of transportation to commit another crime.”
Officers now tend to find people who have committed other crimes and also are involved with stolen vehicles, Wilson said.