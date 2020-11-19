The Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Citizens Crime Advisory Subcommittee met Wednesday afternoon and finalized four recommendations to help reduce crime and better community relations.
The four recommendations were body cameras for the police department, the addition of mental health positions to respond to nonviolent crimes, an increase in the number of police officers and “resources that address poverty and create opportunities, especially for youth, in communities of color.”
“I think it’s going to benefit both the police as well as the community for safety purposes first, as well as other fine tuning of details that might have happened during any particular incident at any time,” Terresa Parks, the chairwoman of the subcommittee, said regarding police body cameras. “I think it’s protection for everybody, all the way around.”
Parks said additional mental health workers could free up more police officers. She recalled a mental health incident about a woman leaving her house barefoot in the middle of the night with her child because she was hallucinating.
“That’s not a police issue,” Parks said. “That’s not really something that I think we should be tying our police department up with, because I mean, what are they going to do other than arrest her and put the child somewhere. So somebody that’s better equipped, at that particular moment to handle those types of situations, I think would be far, far greater in the long run than a simple arrest.”
These recommendations will be brought to the Crime Committee in December, where it will be further discussed. If the committee agrees with these recommendations, they will try and bring them before the St. Joseph City Council.
After these recommendations were finalized, the subcommittee spent most of the meeting talking about next steps, including how to mend the communication disconnect within the community.
Whitney Lanning, a member of the subcommittee, said there seems to be a disconnect between service providers, city members and the community. Parks agrees.
“We have to establish an ongoing rapport,” Parks said. “Once we get the ongoing rapport, then we can start bridging some of the gaps between the different entities and start working together on a common problem. It’s so widespread that it’s going to take a lot of different people, a lot of different organizations to come together, identify the issues, and then begin to build from there.”
A solution that was mentioned was surveying different communities in St. Joseph to learn what residents want and to understand how they would like to get involved.
“One of the things that was brought up at the meeting is to stop trying to project what we think everybody needs,” Parks said. “Let’s just ask the community, ‘What would you like to see happen that can help you be more involved and more invested in your own community?’ Then at that point, we put the investment in and start bridging that gap of trust.”