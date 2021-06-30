Former Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy Charlie Cook took the full impact of the collision, sparing his civilian ride along.
Cook died in the line of duty 14 years ago this week in St. Joseph.
A law enforcement officer for just four years, he was in line at one of the only restaurants open along the Belt Highway in the early morning hours of the midnight shift.
He unbuckled in the drive-thru, waiting for his dinner. Then a call came out: A St. Joseph police officer is being harassed by a motorcyclist at a traffic stop.
Before the officer could stop the driver of the motorcycle, the person sped off. The officer radioed dispatch that the driver was headed north on the Belt Highway.
Traveling at a high rate of speed, it didn't take long for the motorcyclist to approach the restaurant where Cook was waiting for dinner.
By chance, Cook was in the right place and spotted the driver. Both he and the civilian ride-along began a chase.
It was around 3:30 a.m., so few cars were on the road. Law enforcement agencies generally terminate a chase if it becomes dangerous for other motorists.
"They topped the hill, and it was an unfortunate perfect storm," Bill Puett, the Buchanan County sheriff, said. "Because what you had was a vehicle that was in the southbound, and you had a tractor-trailer that was in the process of turning into what's now Hobby Lobby."
Cook had nowhere to go. The nimble motorcycle was able to avoid a collision, but Cook and the ride-along were not.
"He made the decision to try to protect his ride-along as best as he could," Puett said. "If you look at the passenger side (of the patrol car), it didn't look like the vehicle was damaged. If you looked at the driver's side, it was horrific."
Cook, still unbuckled, attempted to swerve into the median. The tractor-trailer was blocking three lanes of traffic, the car headed southbound blocked the only other option.
The patrol car smashed into a Missouri Department of Transportation signal box. Cook was taken by helicopter to the KU Med Center, but he died of his injuries.
Neither the motorcyclist nor tractor-trailer driver stopped to help. The sheriff's office is still seeking information about both and officials still consider the case to be open.
The civilian ride-along survived the encounter, which occurred on June 28, 2007. Cook was survived by his wife and son.
Puett told News-Press NOW he remembers Cook, who everyone just called Charlie, as goofy and a morale booster.
"Charlie was a fun, loving and great guy," Puett said. "He loved being part of the sheriff's office. He loved his son. And he loved laughing and joking with everybody."
