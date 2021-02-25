When someone is brought into the Buchanan County Jail, that person is categorized into one of three groups. The classification tells jailers the threat that inmate may pose.
“They’re classified to their crime, prior criminal history, bond, violence factors, certain things like that. If they have self-harming issues they might be in protective custody," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
The three classifications are: General population, maximum security and protective custody. In certain situations, an inmate is put in a classification because of how other inmates may react.
"If they have certain types of charges, like a child molester or some type of sexual charge, they may be isolated from general population to maximum security, so they would be in a protective custody area," Puett said. "We have found that there are other inmates that are not tolerant of certain types of crimes, so we keep certain people separated to make sure we don’t have assaults and violence and those types of things in the jail.”
No matter the classification of the inmate, everyone that comes into the jail receives the same necessities and initially the same privileges around the jail. Privileges may be restricted if an inmate has issues during their time in the jail.
"Everybody is afforded the same access to the same services, whether that is medical services, supplies, access to library services, to kiosk, to visitation. Whatever that is, everybody is afforded the same thing," Puett said. "Now, if things come up like a rule violation or there is a behavioral issue, they’ve been assaultive and they’re in a lockdown status, then they may not get access to their visit or certain things like that.”
COVID-19 has added to the supplies that are given to those at the jail including a new mask each day and fresh hand soap twice a week. PPE is a new cost, but generally the cost to house an inmate does not change depending on classification.
"There might be some outliers on some stuff but basically people are housed, they are transported, fed, they’re given necessities and all those things,” Puett said.
One example of an exception to this would be if there is a medical situation where additional staff must be with an inmate in a medical facility. Staffing and strict scheduling is a way the sheriff's department is able to keep the jail running as smooth as possible.
Ensuring jailers keep a strict schedule and afford equal amenities, is not an easy task.
“With a population that runs close to 200 often, everything is very regimented and scheduled. Just because somebody wants to do something today doesn’t mean that they’re going to be able to do that because they want to. It has to work on scheduling and making sure that things are afforded to all the inmates," Puett said. "We are a coed facility and that puts another dynamic in because you have to keep the males separated from the females and certain classifications as we talked about. We wouldn’t send protective custody and maximum security into the same area at the same time.”
Puett said these situations are handled very well by his officers and commended their ability to work with behavior inside the jail.