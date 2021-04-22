A young child was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance Thursday night after a hit-and-run accident at North 10th and Ridenbaugh streets.
The child's condition was unknown, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Casey Guyer said.
The vehicle was described as a white SUV or minivan, he said. Police were unable to locate the vehicle or driver.
Police received the call around 8:20 p.m.
News-Press NOW will continue to update as more information becomes available.
