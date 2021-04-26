A 4-year-old who was struck by a vehicle last week has died.
St. Joseph Police Department officials confirmed the child's death Monday. Suani Karsom was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing physical injury after hitting a child, who walked in front of her vehicle on April 22, according to a probable cause statement.
The child was transported to Mosaic Life Care and then airlifted to Children's Mercy, according to court records.
Video footage showed Karsom driving north on 10th Street and the child walking out in front of the vehicle at a little after 8 p.m. on April 22, according to the probable cause statement.
Police located Karsom on Ninth Street, where she admitted to driving the car, hitting the child and leaving the scene.
Karsom has a warrant for failing to appear in Dekalb County and was driving without a valid license.
