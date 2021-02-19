A recent upswing in catalytic converter thefts are more common than some people might realize. But the trend often ebbs and flows.
They are frequent targets for thieves because of their high value. The regularity of thefts depends on the market value for reselling metal, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Brad Kerns said.
“A lot of it depends on the price of metal and whether or not they’re going up or fluctuating," he said. "You know, when the price of metal, precious metals, goes up then we start to see a spike in catalytic converter thefts, much like right now. That’s why we’re having a few issues with it.”
There have been around 35 thefts so far this year, which often take place in parking lots late at night. Businesses that have their own delivery vehicles are some of the likeliest victims, Kerns said.
“They know that the business is usually, generally closed and nobody’s there and there’s a lot more," he said. "Typically those larger-scale vehicles usually have two to three catalytic converters on them, so they’ll cut both of those out.”
It's difficult to prevent because committing the crime doesn't take very long, either. Cutting out a converter can take only minutes, Kerns said.
"Usually it's fast, depending on what kind of tools they're using," he said. "They can usually get under there and get them pretty quick and cut out, and be out within a matter of 10 minutes, back on the road again and on to the next one."
That, coupled with the fact that thefts usually occur in empty lots, can make the investigation difficult. Police find that it is a cyclical crime where culprits often have prior history of stealing converters, Kerns said.
"It's a matter of, you know, trying to locate them or to catch them in the act," he said. "Sometimes we were able to take back and, you know, match some of the evidence up and that kind of helps us."
One factor in the police's favor is that catalytic converters often have identification numbers so they at least can be traced to a specific make and model of vehicle.