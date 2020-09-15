Family and friends are grieving after the body of Melissa Chapman was found Monday night after she went missing on Aug. 23.
According to a news release from the Worth County Prosecutor's Office, Chapman's body was recovered after the Worth County Sheriff's Department received a tip around 5 p.m. Monday.
A Des Moines CBS affiliate, KCCI, reported Chapman's vehicle and cell phone were found outside a storage unit in Mount Ayr, Iowa, by Ringgold County officials. Ringgold County is directly north of Worth County.
Worth County was assisted by law enforcement offices in Ringgold County, Iowa; Gentry County, Missouri; Harrison County, Missouri; and the Division of Drug Crime Control-Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to court records, Chapman was scheduled to appear in court to testify against Jeremiah Searles in Harrison County originally on Sept. 2 and 3, but the date was moved back.
A warrant for Searles obtained by News-Press NOW shows charges for kidnapping in the first degree, domestic assault in the first degree and abuse/neglect of a child.
Sherry Hinton, a friend of Chapman, shared who she was as a person, "Her kids were her life and for her professional life, she's been a certified nurse's aid and medical tech for all of her adult life and she's primarily worked in a nursing home setting," Hinton said. "She's given her love and her time and her care to many, many elderly patients throughout the last 20 some years, that's what she does, she loves people."
Chapman's family, friends and community worked to find her and created a Facebook page. In addition, the BeUnited Missing Persons non-profit stepped in to help.
"Our founder of our group is friends with the person who contacted us on Melissa and asked us to get a flyer out, we got a flyer out on her. We went out for a prayer vigil. We've been in contact with law enforcement daily, giving tips that we've received," David Wilson, the police liaison for BeUnited Missing Persons, said.
Wilson shared that the first 48 hours are crucial when a person goes missing and encourages anyone to report a missing person as soon as possible.
"When a police report is made, it goes into a BOLO, which is 'Be On the Look Out for.' It's entered into NCIC (National Crime Information Center), it goes nationwide, so any law enforcement agency out there, if you get stopped on a traffic stop, you get seen on video somewhere. Someone sees a fire and says, 'Hey, we see this person' they know to be looking," Wilson said.
The homicide investigation is ongoing and no further details will be given out at this time, according to the news release.
"I just want her to always be remembered as the great big smile," Hinton said. "She always had her nails done and her hair done and her makeup on, even if she had to be at work at five in the morning, she walked in looking like a million bucks and she brightened everybody's day. She always made her coworkers happy, you know she was just that person, she was that friend."