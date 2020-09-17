It’s easy to forget all the steps taken by police to make an arrest. Residents typically hear about arrest numbers or the dangerous felon that was caught, but rarely do they hear what was done to get that final result.
Lonnie Bishop, an investigator with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, gave News-Press NOW a behind-the-scenes tour of the city’s video center and electronic forensic lab — two tools used to find evidence and make arrests.
The video center and forensic lab is shared between the St. Joseph Police Department and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.
The video center, also known as Project CCTV, cost $50,000. It’s a partnership with local businesses and the St. Joseph Police Department, which allows the police to access the business’s security camera footage in real time with their permission.
“We can find the incident, then we can download the evidence and it takes us about five to 10 minutes versus the hour to hour and a half that it used to take us,” Bishop said.
The video center has access to about “several hundred cameras” around the city and is used almost daily by the two departments. But the footage rarely is being watched by officers in real-time, because the department doesn’t have the resources to work the center.
However, when an incident occurs, officers use the center to view the footage, if it will help with the investigation. The only instance the center is used in real-time is during an ongoing operation.
“We can watch that incident as it is unfolding and possibly direct officers to the safest direction,” Bishop said.
But this video center can’t solve crimes. It only helps provide evidence.
“Video is just a tool that we use,” Bishop said. “Does it automatically solve a crime? No, it does not. Does it help solve a crime? Absolutely, it does. It's better if we have more angles on it. You still have to go out there and investigate. You still have to talk to people.”
The forensic lab allows officers to hack into electronic evidences. One of the tools used is a Faraday Box.
Once the electronic device, like a phone, is locked in this box, any outside connection is cut off. For example, if someone is trying to delete information from a phone in police possession and the phone is put into the Faraday Box, the suspect loses all connection.
“This allows me to, not necessarily manipulate the phone, but allows me to see what I'm dealing with. Is the phone locked? Does it have a passcode?” Bishop said.
Once officers have access to the phone, they search it for evidence, which they find 90% of the time.
“Each app that they have, each text message that they have, gives us a different insight into what they were doing before an incident or before the crime happened,” Bishop said. “A lot of times, people will take pictures with their phones and that gives us a lot of information as well.”
These two tools are just a couple of the many different undisclosed steps officers take to find evidence to make the arrests residents end up hearing about.