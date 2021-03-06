Assault, domestic abuse a dangerous cycle for victims

Assault and domestic violence can take many forms, and what starts as verbal abuse can turn into something more severe.
According to allegations in court documents, one example of escalating violence lead to the Feb. 23 shooting of a St. Joseph woman.
The victim in that case, 25-year-old Minda Miller, died from her injuries on March 2. Michael J. Hadden, 34, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the case. Probable cause statements said the two were in a relationship and allege they had argued earlier in the day before Hadden later shot Miller from a car that evening at 11th and Seneca streets.
St. Joseph had nearly 240 aggravated assault cases last year alone, a 12.8% increase from 2019. Of last year’s cases, 41% were domestic-related.
Seeing the rise in cases wasn’t surprising, especially with the challenge of dealing with COVID-19, YWCA victim services director Kim Kempf said.
“I think COVID created a lot of stress for everyone,” she said. “Not to suggest stress is what causes domestic violence, because we know lots of people are under stress and they don’t assault their partners,” she said. “But if you already have a situation where there’s violence in the relationship and you add in, you know, the stress of maybe economic issues, you’re not able to get away from each other. All of those things can create that situation where things go bad.”
One of the most common types of assault is domestic violence. It takes a variety of forms and isn’t always physical, Kempf said.
“When people think of domestic violence, what comes to mind is a black eye, or you know, the physical part of it,” she said. “But you know, domestic violence is a pattern of power and control, and so violence is just one part of it. It can be emotional. It can (and) very often is financial abuse.”
St. Joseph Police Sgt. Jason Strong received 22 domestic violence cases just between Feb. 24 and Wednesday. Those numbers are typical and often include repeat offenders, he said.
“That happens quite often, actually, and so we will, we’ll show back up at these domestic violence calls,” he said. “And for various reasons, it could be economic reasons, it could be a power-struggle situation, the victim cannot bring themselves to leave that situation.”
Victims of domestic violence often go back to their abuser as many as seven or eight times before leaving permanently. It’s important to change the mentality of victim-blaming, Kempf said.
“We very often want to put the responsibility on the victim to leave that situation, to be safe,” she said. “And really, they’re not the one that’s violating the law.”
It can create a difficult dynamic for police as well as victims, Strong said.
“Victims choose not to leave for various reasons,” he said. “You throw law enforcement into the situation and all of a sudden, ‘Hey, we might have to move away from this house. I have children, I have a job. What am I going to do?’ There are a lot of questions that have to be answered.”
A YWCA victim advocate has been working alongside the police department’s Family Crimes Division for several months. It has significantly benefited victims and police, Strong said.
“Communication with a victim sometimes is where we struggle as law enforcement,” he said. “And having someone here that can facilitate a conversation and having somebody that can work with a victim and accompany the victim through the legal process or the criminal justice process is very helpful for us.”
Advocates make follow-up easier, too, even helping victims when they do police interviews if needed, Kempf said.
“If law enforcement went out on a call last night, she can call and check up on them to see how things are going,” she said. “If victims have questions about ‘What’s the status of my case? What’s happening?’ she can keep them updated on those kind of things.”