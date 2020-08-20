An arrest has been made in one of three shooting incidents that occurred in St. Joseph on Aug. 9.
Te'Avion Waunya Hawkins, 20, of Platte City, Missouri, is charged with a felony unlawful use of a weapon resulting in injury or death. Prosecutors are alleging that Hawkins knowingly fired a weapon at a silver Dodge Caliber at around 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 in the area of the 3000 Lafayette Street.
Police obtained a video recorded in the area at the time that is said to show a man exiting a parked white vehicle. He then runs after a silver Dodge Caliber and begins shooting at the moving vehicle. A witness identified the shooter as Hawkins, according to the probable cause statement.
That shooting occurred less than three hours before a fatal drive-by shooting near 20th and Messanie streets where 2-year-old Raelynn Craig was killed. There were three shooting incidents on Aug. 9. Police have declined to say whether the three were connected.
News-Press NOW video taken at the scene of the 2-year-old's shooting shows a silver Dodge Caliber with a broken window.
The charge filed is a class B felony for shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at a person or vehicle or building resulting in death or injury. Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Davidson said that while this is what the charge says, there were no injuries reported from the incident described in court documents. Davidson said the charge code listed is different.
Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday would not comment on the charges or the three incidents on Aug. 9. News-Press NOW will continue updating the story as more information is released.
Hawkins previously was convicted for felony burglary in Buchanan County in August 2016.