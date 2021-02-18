No arrests have been made one year after the body of a woman was found on a rural road in Buchanan County.
The body of Ariel Starcher of Independence, Missouri, was located by a Missouri Department of Transportation worker, who was traveling down a road near Faucett when he came across a bag in a ditch.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the case is still active as investigators continue to follow leads.
“We have things out in the lab, we have some things that have come back. They're (investigators) going through records and some issues that they have received by search warrant subpoena,” Puett said.
Puett said the lack of a crime scene has been a challenge in this case.
“This has been a very difficult case, partially because we believe the incident started and occurred in another area and was then moved and the body disposed of in Buchanan County,” Puett said. “It's been a broad investigation that's involved partnerships with lots of other law enforcement agencies.”
Starcher’s family spoke about her life in an interview last year and said she left behind two daughters.
“She really loved her kids and she tried so hard to give them the best life she could," Daniel Starcher, Ariel’s brother, said. "Ariel was a great person, she tried hard to do great things. She wanted to do tattoos. She was an amazing artist, like she's a really, really great artist and she had a great smile."
Puett said investigators are hoping to have a resolution to the case before too long.
“It's a very significant case and we're really concerned about finding and bringing the suspects who committed this heinous act to justice,” Puett said.