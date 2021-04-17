On April 11, 2001, then 20-year-old Branson Perry went to hang up jumper cables in a shed near his family’s home in Skidmore, Missouri. He was never seen again.
For the past 20 years, it’s been a nightmare for his family and friends trying to piece together what happened to Perry after he disappeared.
“Someone knows something ... I promised his dad and grandparents that I would never give up on finding Branson,” Gail McMurray, Perry’s aunt, said.
The two decades since Perry’s disappearance have included dead-end leads, numerous rumors and the death of his parents and grandparents, including the biggest advocate for his case, his mother, Becky Klino, who passed away in 2011. In spite of all of that, people who Klino placed in her trust, like Monica Caison, founder of the Community United Effort Center for Missing Children, continue to search for Perry.
“Law enforcement’s not giving up, I know the family’s not given up and I know we haven’t,” she said. “We just continue to try to keep his face out there in hopes that somebody will come forth with some good information that will lead actually to a recovery.”
Many investigators, family members, friends and members of the press have wondered what happened to Perry on that day in 2001. According to the Community United Effort group, on the day of his disappearance, he was with a family friend, who was helping him clean up the family’s home in anticipation of the return of his dad from the hospital. Perry never came back from an expected walk to a shed to return a pair of jumper cables. He left behind all of his belongings, including his van.
At the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, the case remains open. Sheriff Randy Strong has said in past reports that he believes Perry’s disappearance was drug-related and foul play is suspected.
“There have been some really good detectives that have worked on it in the past. I know most of them from the highway patrol and different agencies that have come in and looked,” Strong said in a previous interview. “They’ve laid a really good foundation and I think they’re on target, and it’s up to us to pick up the ball and see if we can take it and finish.”
Throughout the years, the sheriff’s office has received leads law enforcement believed to be substantial. In 2003, 58-year-old Jack Wayne Rogers was suspected of kidnapping and murdering Perry after bragging about kidnapping and disposing of a man’s body in the Ozarks. He later said the story was fabricated. A tip in 2009 lead authorities to conduct a two-day excavation of land in nearby Quitman, Missouri, where they believed Perry’s body was buried. No remains were found.
Perry’s case continually rises back to the national spotlight with the recent advent of true-crime documentaries. It’s been discussed on podcasts like “Crimelines,” “They Will Kill,” and “Trace Evidence.” In 2019, it was featured in two installments of the Sundance Channel docu-series “No One Saw A Thing,” which focused on high-profile murders that happened in Skidmore.
Caison said that any reason for the case to be discussed again is a chance that someone may come forward to reveal what happened to Perry.
“I think a lot of people sit back and wait and hope that maybe it’s that one day (that the story will) grab the heart of somebody reading it or guilt them to make them make that phone call or tell what they know,” she said.
There have been small attempts at closure for the family, like Perry being listed as deceased in his mother’s obituary. Even though his burial plot remains empty, it is marked with a headstone bearing Perry’s name, purchased in 2012 by his stepfather Jim Klino.
Everyone involved in the investigation believes there’s someone out there who knows something. The hope is that someone will let his or her guard fall and finally come forward with the truth.
“I don’t know if there will ever be justice for Branson. With our organization, our number-one priority has always been to find him. All the rest is irrelevant,” Caison said. “We just want to bring him home and bring a resolution to a nightmare that his family has endured year after year after year.”
Anyone with information can anonymously contact the Community United Effort Center 24-hour tip line at 910-232-1687, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong at 660-582-7451 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 800-877-3452.
