An unsolved murder case with local ties is gaining new attention by being featured on a podcast.
In September of 1980, St. Joseph residents Roger Atkison and Rose Burkert were killed in a motel room in Williamsburg, Iowa. The case has gone unsolved for 40 years, causing pain for the family members and friends of the victims.
“There were two victims that day that died,” said Marcella Shat, the former wife of Roger Atkison. “But there were a lot of victims that have survived. We're connected with him in some way, related by blood or by marriage or by friendship. There's a lot of victims that are still living from the case and it's still very hard.”
The case is enticing to many true-crime shows and podcasts, as it includes affairs, a family serial killer, multiple suspects and one brutal murder.
“Scene of the Crime” is the latest podcast to tell the story. It is releasing a new episode every Wednesday that dives deep into the murder, victims and suspects of the crime.
“Podcasts have the ability to reach way more people,” said Jessica Bettencourt, the co-producer of “Scene of the Crime.” “People ... will listen to a podcast and the word will spread. Sometimes law enforcement is hoping that we can reach an audience that they are not able to reach.”
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of the investigation, could use all the help it can get, given cold cases typically receive less attention than active ones.
“Well, the bad part about cold cases is you just don't have the manpower to handle it,” said Robert Rotter, the Iowa County sheriff. “So what you do is you work on it at every moment that you can, that you have free. That's how we've been approaching this. We really started working on it pretty extensively around 2013.”
The case is particularly interesting to Rotter.
“It's a case that occurred near my hometown, when I was 12 years old,” Rotter said. “So I was familiar with it most of my life. It's kind of an odd situation, here I am this many years later actually working on a case that I was aware of when I was just a kid.”
A couple of years ago, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reexamined the evidence and found traces of the killer’s DNA on a towel from the motel room. However, they haven’t been able to match the DNA with any suspects.
“It's probably the killer's DNA, since it was a towel that we found blood smeared from both victims and then this unknown DNA left on a towel in the bathroom, where there's blood spatter, where you can see that somebody had cleaned themselves up at the sink,” Rotter said. “So it's very likely that we have the right DNA, but what we have not been able to do is find who it belongs to.”
Forty years is a long time, and Shat said the killer could be dead. She would like answers but isn’t holding out hope.
“Well, I've always thought that there's someone out there that knows something that they've never came forward and told us,” Shat said. “Just one little thing I think could probably unravel the whole thing, and hopefully that'll happen. But you know, it hasn't happened yet, so I don't know.”