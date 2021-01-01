Anthony Kretzer and his fellow City of St. Joseph equipment operators resolved to get to work with a sense of tongue-in-cheek heroism on New Year's Day in the first significant snowfall of the season.
"All right guys, let's go save the city."
They set to that task with a troop of four heavy trucks equipped with snow plows and ice melt spreaders, and various support vehicles, suitable for clearing the emergency snow routes and other municipal thoroughfares, a project to be completed within 72 hours. By 4 p.m. Friday about three inches of snow had fallen, and the streets had been pre-treated with the mixture of calcium chloride — in essence, salt — and beet molasses. The compound allows for effective icemelt well below the freezing point.
With the Friday morning arrival of winter precipitation, Keven Schneider declared a Phase II snow emergency, calling in operators for special snow removal duties, and providing for all drivers parked streetside along designated emergency snow routes to move their vehicles within two hours.
Kretzer, driving along the route with a photographer to capture to course of his duties, noted that most drivers seldom follow this rule, and plow operators have to navigate around the cars. It's all part of the routine.
"There may be a little less traffic today that we have to dodge, so that's always a plus," Schneider said.
The drivers, who all are full-time municipal staff, get overtime on account of the holiday, and a selection among stacks of Little Caesar's pizza boxes. Schneider said there's a distinct chance the Federal Emergency Management Agency will cover the special costs of the snow emergency, including the pizza.
Aside from such mundanities, New Year's Day snow removal is not unlike any other.
Schneider related how there's one problem the department no longer has to deal with: Dogs and other animals greedily licking the molasses in the ice melt. When communities in Iowa first deployed the substance to treat roads, vehicle-animal collisions became commonplace, as did other forces of nature. Namely, swarms of insects seeking an irresistible treat from storage tanks
"They took the sugar out," Schneider said. "No more dogs licking the pavement, no more honeybees."