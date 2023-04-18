top story Crews work to put out large grass fire at Lake Contrary News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Area fire crews work the scene of a large grass fire at Lake Contrary. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Avoid the area of Lake Contrary as multiple agencies are on the scene of a large grass fire.The fire has reportedly spread to structures nearby. Large amounts of smoke can be seen throughout the area.According to a Buchanan County Sheriff at the scene, the grass fire continued to spread and set fire to a trailer down in the area. Officials said the trailer was unoccupied and no one has been injured by the fire.News-Press NOW will update this story as details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Anatomy Institutions Transportation Motor Vehicles Film Industry Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +12 Sports 4 killed in Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting +10 Nebraska Ralph Yarl shedding 'buckets of tears,' shooter out on bond Tn Exchange One tip for better brain health as you get older in Ottumwa. Doctor Explains More Regional News → National News Sports UN says leaving Afghanistan would be 'heartbreaking' +15 National News Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured National News New Jersey halts electric vehicle rebates, demand too high More National News → 0:43 Partly sunny and mild Tuesday 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.