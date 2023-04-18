contrary fire

Area fire crews work the scene of a large grass fire at Lake Contrary. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Avoid the area of Lake Contrary as multiple agencies are on the scene of a large grass fire.

The fire has reportedly spread to structures nearby. Large amounts of smoke can be seen throughout the area.

