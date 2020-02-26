St. Joseph firefighters responded to a trailer fire in the 1600 block of Marie Street at midday Wednesday.
Responders on the scene said the trailer was a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Battalion Chief Paris Jenkins said that there were no injuries and the one resident was out of the house when the fire occurred
"The first units on the scene came from King Hill and Illinois, and they reported heavy involvement in the trailer upon arrival," Jenkins said. "It didn't take very long to get the panels knocked down."
Fire inspector Mindy Andrasevits said that it was possible that it was an electrical fire, but the cause still is under investigation.