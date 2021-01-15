Road crews and first responders had a busy day on Friday due to the blizzard around Buchanan County and the Northeast District.
Chris Redline, a MODOT District Engineer, said trucks started preparing Thursday night.
“Not good, as you know we’ve got a blizzard going on. Most everything is covered. We’re recommending unless you have to get out, don’t go out at this point. We have all our staff on the road all our vehicles rolling. But it’s just a tough storm with all this wind,” Redline said.
Highway Patrol also faced issues with many calls for their assistance. But, they did not have any fatalities. Sgt. Jake Angle said the blowing snow and frozen conditions were a large factor.
“We had several traffic crashes, several stranded motorists and we were dealing with quite a bit this morning. We had 50 calls for service, 20 crashes, 25 stranded motorists, I think 18 no injury crashes. Two of those were injury crashes with five injuries total," Angle said.
MODOT is encouraging drivers to check their travelers map, and beware of blowing snow.
“If you have to get out check the map first make sure everything’s open, buckle up, put your phone down, drive slower and give trucks plenty of room to work,” Redline said.
Power outages have not been an issue with only 15 people experiencing an outage.