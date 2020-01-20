A single vehicle accident blocked the center-most lanes of both north and south bound of I-29.
The wreck occurred at the 32 mile marker and happened just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The vehicle landed on the cable barrier in the median. The front and rear windows appeared to have been completely shattered with most of the damage sustained to the front of the vehicle.
Troop A of the Missouri State High Patrol was on the scene assisting the tow company in removing the vehicle.
Little else is known at this time.
