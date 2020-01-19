BARNARD, Mo. — A 47-year-old St. Joseph woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when the sport-utility vehicle she was driving struck a tree off U.S. Highway 71.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Angela R. Bottorff was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
The patrol’s report said the wreck happened at 2:33 p.m., on northbound Highway 71, one mile south of the intersection with Missouri Route M, and three miles west of Barnard, Missouri.
Bottorff was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue, which traveled off the right side of the highway and struck a small tree. The SUV then went over a drainage ditch and struck the ground, landing in the ditch on its wheels.