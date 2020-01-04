A crashed caused delays on both Interstate 29 North and South following an accident around 2 p.m. Saturday.
According to an alert published by the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash occurred between Mitchell Avenue and Faraon Street.
In a crash report, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said two people suffered minor injuries. Both drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
A second crash in the area was reported by the St. Joseph Police Department. Details of the second crash weren’t immediately available Saturday.
The St. Joseph Police Department said in an alert traffic was back to normal just before 3:30 p.m.