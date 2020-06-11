The pandemic has put a lot on hold and has impacted many industries, including the housing market.
Many people may have put off bigger plans they had this year due to the stay-at-home orders.
Right now, St. Joseph has seen a lack of inventory according to Ed Stroud, CEO and Realtor of Stroud and Associates.
“A lot of people didn’t put their houses on the market when they typically would have because of COVID, and so we see that second wave probably coming through in the real estate market,” Stroud said. “Where everybody feels a little more comfortable now and it’s time to go ahead and sell with 1.3, 1.4 months of inventory, which means if everything sold in the next 1.3 months, we would have no houses to sell.”
Stroud continued to explain that in a normal market there is six months of inventory, and if someone wants to sell their house, now is a the best time because the prices and demand are there.
“We’ve had low inventory problems for about three years now, but this is probably the biggest low inventory we’ve had, because you bring COVID into it and that made people take a bigger pause than usual.” Stroud said.
The pandemic has made them adjust their process throughout this time when it comes to showing properties and working with clients.
“Number one, we wanted to make sure that the people that were looking at houses were safe and so we put measurements for making sure that they were covered, had masks and things like that to protect them,” Stroud said. “Then on the other side of the listings, where people were coming into their houses were safe. So, we put measures in place there as well on the listing side, if we listed the house, we would actually go back through afterward and wipe all the handles and everything that was potentially touched with Clorox wipes.”
In addition, they have been utilizing online tours of homes more during this time due to the pandemic as well.
“We continue to strive to work with clients whether they’re buyers or sellers. We continue to educate our buyers and sellers to make sure they know what market they’re in,” Stroud said.
Right now buyers are having trouble finding what they want, due to the reduced market, but Stroud said they are working and taking their time with their clients to ensure they get what they want.