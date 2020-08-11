If COVID-19 shuts down St. Joseph School District extracurricular activities this year, a contingency plan under consideration could cause program leaders to lose most of their special-duty stipend pay.
The main idea is that if there is nothing to coach, the affected staffers won't be paid for coaching. About $1.2 million is reserved this year for such stipends. The district is tightening down on expenses, as it has lost millions of dollars in state funding in recent months due to the pandemic's economic fallout. The Board of Education's finance committee endorsed the contingency plan at a meeting on Monday.
"It's probably the most fiscally responsible thing we can do," said Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, whose office prepared the contingency plan.
The full school board will be prompted to consider, amend and sign off on it in the future, likely on Monday, Aug. 24. Because of the timing, regardless of what happens, all affected staffers will be guaranteed pay for the month of August. Similarly, the sudden nature of the previous spring shutdown caused the district to pay out all stipend monies for March through May, even though extracurriculars largely did not occur at that time.
"That was our stimulus," Board President Tami Pasley said to her colleagues on Monday. "That was our way of taking care of our people. Our coaches, our our hourly people, everybody."
In light of the past payments and the current cutbacks, the administration aims now to prepare contingencies to bring this expense type under control.
"You don't want to take away from anybody's livelihood, but we're also in a situation now," Edgar said. "We're in a proactive mode to look at scenarios and play out those scenarios as it goes down the road. Nobody's going to lose any money, but they're also not going to get paid for something they didn't do."
Most coaches and other extracurricular program leaders are full-time school district staffers — in the main, teachers — who earn salary and benefits by contract. The stipend pay is meant to account for the time they spend, mostly after school, conducting practice sessions and games. Other pay is earned for tertiary duties, like summer camps and weight training sessions.
The St. Joseph National Education Association, the main labor union for teachers in the district, said Tuesday that its executive committee will confer on the contingency plan and study its impact on teachers before issuing a statement. Similar input is expected in the future from the St. Joseph Regional Missouri State Teachers Association.