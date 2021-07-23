The statewide initiative to get people vaccinated is up and running. You can sign up as long as you receive one COVID-19 vaccination by the August 11 deadline.
Nine hundred Missourians will win $10 thousand each, chosen from three different groups. People signing up are split up if they got the vaccination before July 21, after July 21, or if they are ages 12-17.
Currently, initiatives to get the vaccine can be seen with gift cards at specific pharmacy locations and different drawings. Missouri will be allocating funds to local health departments to set up their own initiatives, but nothing has been announced yet for St. Joseph.
St. Joseph Health Department Health Educator, Nancy King, said this initiative to get younger people vaccinated with education savings accounts is a big part of the plan. This option for younger people would put the money into an account for schooling.
"The hope is that the younger people will get vaccinated, because even if you get vaccinated, or you get COVID, and you live, you can still have some long-term symptoms, as we've seen with those low-cost symptoms that can greatly impact the quality of your life. So our hope is to just encourage we'd like to kind of evened out the vaccine uptake among the age ranges that we have," King said.
King said there has been so much money spent statewide and worldwide to combat COVID-19, this is a good initiative with investment into people for a change.
"If you look at from a state perspective, you know, how many lost dollars are we getting from medical bills and funeral costs and lost productivity? I think this amount that we're dedicating towards helping people get vaccinated is worth it. I like that," King said.
Visit MOStopsCOVID.com or covidvaccine.mo.gov/win for more information on the initiative and to get signed up.
