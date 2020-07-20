While the long-term effects of COVID-19 are still unknown, local health officials said symptoms can vary and linger.
Dr. Francisco Aleman of Northwest Health Services said that most people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms. Aleman said he has seen patients who were previously hospitalized still battle symptoms six to eight weeks after diagnosis.
"Unfortunately, we don't know how long this consequences are going to last, so we just continue to monitor for improvement," Aleman said.
Aleman said while doctors are not for sure why some experience more prolonged symptoms, they believe it could have something to do with blood clotting.
"It has potentially created a risk for stroke, a risk for heart attacks, but that clotting effect has been leading to potentially some clots in the lungs, which is a pulmonary embolism,' Aleman said.
The standard quarantine for people diagnosed with COVID-19 is two weeks, which Aleman said for most cases is adequate.
"I believe it is probably reasonable to say within two weeks, it works for the majority of people, but for those people that the symptoms have been severe enough that they've been hospitalized are the ones where the two-week window does not work, those are the ones that could potentially have long-term effects and those are the ones that we need to monitor more closely," Aleman said.
Aleman said it is possible for individuals to test positive for a second time for COVID-19.
"I think we have some examples within St. Joseph have that (reinfection) happening," Aleman said. "It is a high possibility. It depends on what risk exposure you had, if you continue to have some of the same exposure or the risk there's a high risk that you can be reinfected."
Aleman said that there is always new information coming out on COVID-19 and it is important to filter the different studies based on who it is performed on. Aleman said he is focused on the prospect of a vaccine.
St. Joseph Health Department spokesperson Stephanie Malita said staff in her department are seeing various symptoms from those with COVID-19 as well. She said some recover completely, while others have lingering symptoms for weeks or months.