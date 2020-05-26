Gathering together for the first formal meeting in two months at the St. Joseph School District central office on Tuesday, the governing body for local schools heard pessimistic financial forecasts about the long-term economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, briefed the board of education. In his presentation, Edgar said adjustments can be made to balance the district’s finances for Fiscal Year 2021, but starting with FY 2022 and going forward, the financial picture could be problematic.
The situation also could worsen before that time, as the governor’s office could order emergency budget restrictions for K-12 education at any point. Those restrictions are single-shot acts by Gov. Mike Parson to withhold state funding to deal with the slew of previously unforeseen state budget shortfalls that have been triggered by COVID-19. They will not be carried over into the coming fiscal year.
Parson recently estimated that hundreds of millions of dollars more in statewide budget restrictions could be necessary in the months to come. Edgar said, and a St. Joseph School District spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, that the restrictions so far amount to a $219,000 loss in state funding for the month of May, and a larger cut is expected for June.
Yet those are cuts that are well understood right now, and the path to dealing with them is likewise certain. The future is much more uncertain, especially if Parson follows up, as the governor has indicated will likely occur, with cuts from FY 2021 that boil down to losses in state aid for school districts.
“This whole situation’s gonna put people in struggling times,” Edgar said.
Last year, Edgar explained, the district budgeted for a situation in which 96% of local property taxpayers met their obligations. This year, he said, it is best to prepare for a situation where no more than 90% of taxpayers are able to avoid delinquency because of the economic situation, which could deprive the district of cash it ordinarily is able to count on.
Edgar warned that district leaders, who have become accustomed to making difficult decisions on the fly, should be prepared to continue in that vein as they make calls about how to make up for financial holes. He emphasized that for the immediate future, savings likely can be found by attrition and efforts to eliminate expenses without cutting jobs. For the more distant future, he said, the budget process will be a “guessing game.”
“This guessing game, it’s been pretty hard,” he said. “What’s that little machine with the red and green and blue, where you had to hit it, like red red red. ‘Simon Says’? Yeah, Simon. Well, Simon’s getting pretty tough right now.”
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, complemented Edgar’s presentation with his own assessment of how state funding levels are likely to make a significant difference. The federal government could possibly assuage some of the pain with increased emergency relief of the kind that has been distributed via legislation like the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March.
But that’s not something prudent budget planners can count on.
“As I’ve shared with you, (the state) funding stream is drying up,” Van Zyl said. “Unless the feds come up with a bunch of money, nobody knows how much revenue’s coming from the state. They’re struggling, and they’re saying it’s not only this fall ... but probably the next year.”