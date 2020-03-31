The Buchanan County Courthouse normally would be bustling on the final day for local election candidates to file campaign paperwork, but the building was generally quiet Tuesday.
COVID-19 has forced the courthouse to close, and candidates who wanted to file on Tuesday had to have done so by phone before 5 p.m.
The virus is also dampening what would normally be campaign season, according to two candidates who filed on the first available day.
"Nobody knows how long this is going to last," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said. "So I think that this could affect things like interacting with citizens and door knocking and direct contact."
Puett is running for re-election in the Republican primary in August. Keith Dudley, a current St. Joseph Police Department sergeant, is challenging Puett in the same primary.
No Democrats filed their candidacy for Buchanan County sheriff.
"I had some fundraising events scheduled for the end of April, beginning of May. And of course, I've had to since cancel those," Dudley said.
Both candidates said campaigning has taken a backseat to law enforcement activities. Dudley said he had just more than $4,000 cash on hand in his campaign's account, while Puett said he has between $1,000 and $2,000.
Buchanan County's Eastern and Western District commissioners will remain in their seats. No one filed to run against incumbents Scott Burnham, a Republican, and Ron Hook, a Democrat.
There will be challengers in all of the Missouri House of Representatives races involving St. Joseph.
The ninth district will have a new representative, as incumbent Sheila Solon is barred from running again due to term limits. Democrat Karen Planalp filed Tuesday to face Republicans Dean VanSchoiack and Tina Goodrick, who filed on the first day.
In the the 10th district, Democrat Nicolene Radke filed Tuesday to run against incumbent Bill Falkner. Brady O'Dell, a Democrat, will challenge incumbent Brenda Shields, a Republican, in the 11th district.
Other candidates who filed for county offices include:
Annette Bertelsen for Public Administrator as a Republican. Incumbent Democrat Megan Stickley filed on the first day.
Jeffrey King, Alexis Crump and Dean Wilson, all Republicans, and Democrat Chad Farrow, filed for assessor which incumbent Democrat Scott Van Meter did not file for.
David Gall filed as a Republican for treasurer, while James P. “Jimmy” Nash filed as a Democrat for the position. The position is currently held by Democrat John D. Nash, who is retiring.
All filers for committees and other positions can be found at newspressnow.com.