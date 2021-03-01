Spring break for colleges and universities usually marks the first season of high travel across the United States annually. This year there are increased COVID-19 concerns about a possible spike in cases after trips.
“There are definitely not as many people traveling compared to past years,” said Chad Cotter, general manager of TotallyTrips in St. Joseph. “Florida has been pretty hot for the people that are traveling.”
Cancun is another destination that Cotter is seeing high bookings for, especially during upcoming spring and summer months.
“Mexico has been our biggest seller because they’re one of few countries that doesn’t require you to have a negative COVID-19 test to fly into their country,” Cotter said. “Another tropical destination is the Dominican Republic.”
The Centers for Disease Control still recommends not flying or traveling during the ongoing pandemic. Officials also suggest getting the flu shot two weeks before travel, finding out what other vaccines are needed beforehand and packing a health kit in the event of becoming ill.
“People have been going to places like Gulf Shores and the Phoenix area to play golf,” Cotter said.
Money continues to remain tight for many families, which is why Gulf Shores is seeing an increase in bookings with cheaper options than many locations in Florida. Arizona also is an warm location that provides a more socially distanced atmosphere.
"We are even seeing bookings into fall this year,” Cotter said. “People are kind of thinking with the time given for the vaccine to work that hopefully things get better by then with travel.”
This past week, Carnival and Disney announced their cruises have been cancelled through May. Princess and Holland also will not be sailing to a main destination of Alaska throughout the remainder of 2021.
There is good news for RV parks, camping grounds and mountain cabins that are expected to see an influx of tourists over the next several months.