A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter and four years for abandonment of a corpse in the death of his former girlfriend.
Kenneth Wykert, convicted in Leah Dawson's death, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County, where the trial had been moved.
Wykert, 50, was convicted on July 16 and originally was charged with second-degree murder. Wykert waived his right to a jury and Judge Roger Prokes made the final verdict.
Dawson, 23, went missing on June 5, 2019, from Maysville, Missouri. Dawson's parents said Wykert and Dawson were romantically involved.
Wykert was arrested on June 12, 2019, for failing to register as a sex offender. Dawson's body was discovered in Maysville on June 27, 2019, and Wykert was charged with her murder on Aug. 2 of that year.