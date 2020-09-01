A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to 10 years for involuntary manslaughter in the first degree and four years for abandonment of a corpse in the death of his former girlfriend.
Kenneth Wykert, convicted in Leah Dawson's death, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Nodaway County, where the trial had been moved. The two sentences will be served consecutively and the 10 months he served in jail for a drug charge will not count as time served.
Wykert, 50, was convicted on July 16 and originally charged with second-degree murder. Wykert waived his right to a jury and Judge Roger Prokes made the final verdict.
Dawson, 23, went missing on June 5, 2019, from Maysville, Missouri. Wykert was arrested on June 12, 2019, for failing to register as a sex offender. Dawson's body was discovered in Maysville on June 27, 2019, and Wykert was charged with her murder on Aug. 2 of that year.
Travis and Tonya Eldredge, Dawson's parents, hoped for the max sentence and are relieved it didn't get knocked down any further.
"Obviously we would've liked to have more but with what the judge and the court was able to give, I think that was fair," Travis Eldredge said.
No matter the charge or sentence, nothing will ever give Tonya Eldredge peace after the loss of her daughter
"It'll never bring Leah back," Tonya Eldredge said. "He took two little boys' mother and they'll never have anything to be able to share with her."
The Eldredges and other family members gave victim statements to the court. Tonya said it was something she'd been wanting to do for a long time.
"I was glad I was able to finally point out the fact that this is not about him," she said.
Prosecuting Attorney Erik Tate said it has been a difficult case to handle over the last year, not only because of the tragic death of Dawson, but also others in the community.
"The case also spanned over the loss of our sheriff a couple months before the trial and we lost a good Cameron detective, I.B. Fugate, a month before the trial, so it's been a tough case," Tate said.
DeKalb County Sheriff Kasey Keesaman played a crucial role in the case since day one and is glad it's finally concluded to help give people closure.
"It's closure for our department and we want to be there for the family and to let them know that we tried everything we could do to help out this investigation," Keesaman said.
The Eldredges said this past year has given them new perspective about what other families have gone through in similar situations.
"It changes your perspective when you see a missing persons report and you just put a little more thought into it," Travis Eldredge said.
One of the aspects that's helped Dawson's family through the last year is the support they received from not only their community but surrounding ones.
"I want to thank Leah's army of dedicated volunteers that put out flyers, went looking for her and stood by us from the very beginning of this," Travis Eldredge said.
Wykert has 10 days to appeal the sentencing and he announced in court that he plans to do so. The State Attorney General's office will take over the case from there.