A woman has filed a wrongful death civil suit against Abbey Woods Rehabilitation Center in a case involving her mother.
Cherie Bonjour filed the suit in Buchanan County recently concerning the April 2018 death of her mother, Gloria. A trial setting is scheduled in the case for March 22.
According to the petition for damages, Gloria Bonjour had been assessed as a known fall risk by the staff at Abbey Woods. The document alleges that on Jan. 8, 2018, Gloria Bonjour suffered from dementia and Parkinson's, requiring increased supervision, and stated she was left unattended in the dining room where moisture created a slick floor that caused her to fall.
The document states that as of direct result of the fall, Gloria Bonjour suffered a neck fracture, among other injuries, and then underwent a hip hemiarthroplasty at Mosaic Life Care.
She returned to Abbey Woods and fell again on Jan. 24, 2018, the suit contends. This resulted in a surgical wound that ended up being infected with MRSA, according to the suit.
Gloria Bonjour died on April 23, and the court filing alleges the death was a direct result of the injuries suffered in the January fall.
Officials from Abbey Woods did not return calls seeking comment on the lawsuit.