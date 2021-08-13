A St. Joseph woman was sentenced in federal court Friday for her role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms.
Caci R. Clizer, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years in federal prison without parole, according to a release from Acting United States Attorney Teresa A. Moore of the Western District of Missouri.
On Oct. 16, 2020, Clizer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing firearms in a drug-trafficking crime.
According to the plea agreement, Clizer traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, every two or three days to pick up cocaine and methamphetamine.
On June 16, 2015, Missouri Department of Corrections officials intercepted a controlled substance sent into a prison by Clizer. Investigators also used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine and interviewed buyers who purchased methamphetamine from Clizer.
On July 29, 2015, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Clizer’s residence. Officers found approximately 484 grams of pure methamphetamine, approximately 103.55 grams of cocaine, approximately 18.12 grams of crack cocaine, pills, several guns, a box that contained ammunition, $3,025 in cash, five cell phones and drug paraphernalia in the master bedroom.
