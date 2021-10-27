A Buchanan County judge accepted a guilty plea Wednesday afternoon from a St. Joseph woman who was charged in an incident that involved an infant's death.
Madison Throckmorton, 25, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor for endangering the welfare of a child.
According to court documents, Throckmorton fell asleep on a couch with an infant who was in her care. Later, the infant was found dead facedown on an ottoman partially across Throckmorton's body, the documents said.
The infant's mother, Krista Richardson, was in the courtroom on Wednesday and asked the judge for a stronger charge.
A group of family and friends gathered outside the courthouse prior to the trial with signs of "Justice for Lorelai."
"Basically, we're here because of the incident with my daughter at the daycare. And, and we just don't think the charges are fair enough and what they want to get her for. And we're hoping that the right people, you know, can see and hear our voices and try to be the voice for my daughter," Richardson said.
Judge Keith Marquart accepted the guilty plea from Throckmorton and postponed sentencing in order for the victim's family to meet with the prosecuting attorney and understand the recommendations.
Prosecutors have recommended probation and two days in jail for Throckmorton. Her sentencing is set for Nov. 24. The victim's family will have an opportunity to share impact statements then.
Crystal Daniel, who organized the protest outside the courthouse, said these charges were confusing to see.
"We're not understanding how an infant's life is only worth two days in jail or two years of probation. This child will never grow up. She will never make memories with her family or have a first day of school or prom or a wedding," Daniel said.
