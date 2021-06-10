Woman charged with second-degree murder pleads not guilty

A woman charged with the murder in the death of Ariel Starcher, whose body was found last year in rural Buchanan County, pleaded not guilty to the charge in court on Thursday.
Taylor Stoughton appeared in Judge Dan Kellogg's courtroom by video to enter the plea. More time was requested to gather more discovery evidence before the next court date.
Stoughton's trial setting is scheduled for Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.