A St. Joseph woman is facing a misdemeanor charge in the death of an infant in May.
Madison Throckmorton is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly co-sleeping with an infant in her care.
According to court documents, 25-year-old Throckmorton fell asleep on a couch with the infant at about 6 a.m. and was woken up by a witness at 10 a.m. when that person noticed the coloring on the infant was different. The infant was found facedown on an ottoman partially across Throckmorton, the documents said.
Throckmorton has pleaded not guilty to the charge and will next appear in court on Oct. 27.
Throckmorton currently is an employee of the News-Press and Gazette company.
