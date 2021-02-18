A woman is facing a third-degree assault charge after punching a man at a public transit station.
According to a probable cause statement, Amanda Martinez was reported by eyewitnesses and video-recorded evidence to have punched the victim nine times with a closed fist and then pushed the victim to the ground.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries. The statement said the victim was an elderly male.
Martinez is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 8.