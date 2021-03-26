A woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri.
Juliane L. Colby, 43, of Shawnee, Kansas, was charged in a four-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City on March 16. The indictment was made public at Colby’s initial court appearance Friday.
The indictment alleges Colby participated in a conspiracy from Aug. 1 to 10, 2019, to distribute heroin. Colby allegedly conspired with others to smuggle heroin and other contraband into the Western Missouri Correctional Center.
According to the indictment, Colby hid heroin in an envelope marked as “legal mail” that also contained documents from a court case. The envelope was labelled with a return address for a law firm purportedly located in Harrisonville, Missouri, although Colby mailed it from a post office in Shawnee, according to the indictment.
Colby and a conspirator at the prison allegedly had a series of phone conversations during which they used code words to discuss the plan to mail the items to the center.
In addition to drug-trafficking conspiracy, the indictment charges Colby with one count of attempting to distribute heroin and two counts of using a communication facility to commit the drug-trafficking offenses.
