The family of two brothers killed in Northwest Missouri in 2019 is expressing frustration after another delay in the trial of the man accused in their deaths.
Garland Nelson is facing two counts of capital murder in the deaths of brothers Nick and Justin Diemel more than two years ago, yet the victims’ family continues to wait for trial after it was delayed again.
“I don't understand the justice system, because I never thought in a million years I would have to try to understand it,” said Pam Diemel, the mother of Nick and Justin. “But it's awful. It's awful for the whole family.”
Nelson's capital murder trial originally was scheduled for February 2022 before being pushed back to June.
Then two weeks ago, the defense filed a motion to continue the trial again. The argument was that Nelson’s forensic psychologist was on medical leave with cancer and couldn’t provide a behavioral and psychiatric evaluation before the trial in June.
The defense cites extensive case law stating that this evaluation is a “prerequisite to a fundamentally fair capital trial” and the absence of such an expert “violates the accused’s right under the Fourteenth Amendment.”
Although the defense asked for a continuance, it's not believed the psychologist’s medical leave is long-term and it won’t affect the trial going forward.
The prosecution argues that in none of the defense’s cited cases, including the United States Supreme Court case Ake v. Oklahoma, has a court suggested that a defendant has a right to a “particular expert.” He said other psychologists are mitigation specialists.
However, the defense says four months isn’t enough time to find a new psychologist and perform an evaluation before the trial in June.
The prosecution also argued that the victims have a right to a speedy trial. Diemel said she doesn't believe this has happened, as she has driven to and from Wisconsin for every court hearing and proceeding for the last two-and-a-half years.
“I truly believe they failed us,” Diemel said of the court system. “I get what they're trying to do, but you see all these other cases and I know that they're not capital punishment cases, but they go a heck of a lot quicker than this.”
Last week, Johnson County Judge Michael Wagner sided with the defense and postponed the murder trial until Feb. 6, 2023.
“I was shocked,” Diemel said of the judge’s decision. “It felt like he made a promise to us that this would be the last time and (the defense) better be prepared and he wasn't once again. (The judge) pretty much said, not in these words, but, ‘We don't matter.’”
